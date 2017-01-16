As US lags, China, Europe drive shift to electric vehicles

At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which will end till Sunday, a company executive referred to the ongoing switch from gasoline to electric vehicles as "an irreversible trend." It's true that electric vehicle sales have been picking up in many of the biggest auto markets around the world - just not in North America. In the US, registrations for plug-in vehicles fell in 2015 and again in 2016, as low fuel prices aided sales of gas-guzzling vehicles. However, the European and Chinese markets are picking up the slack, with China in particular expected to make a hard push to meet electric vehicle sales goals by the end of the decade.

In November 2016, an electric car sits in an underground parking garage equipped with charging stations. Photo: CFP