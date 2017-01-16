UK currency skids on anxiety over hard Brexit

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/1/16 19:28:39

Sterling falls to multi-month low against US dollar





Regional share markets were hesitant. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.6 percent.



Spread betters pointed to likely opening gains for UK shares, but a drop for German equities.



All the early action was in currencies where the pound sank as low as $1.1983, depths not seen since the flash crash of October 2016, having finished around $1.2175 in New York on Friday. It was last down 1.2 percent at $1.2032.



Dealers said the market was reacting in part to a report in the Sunday Times that UK Prime Minister Theresa May will use a speech on Tuesday to signal plans for a "hard



Investors have been worried that such a decisive break from the single market would hurt British exports and drive foreign investment out of the country.



"It is impossible to say by how much a hard Brexit could weaken the GBP, but we do not believe that a further 5-10 percent depreciation should be regarded as an extreme scenario when set aside the UK's high dependence on foreign capital," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.



The flight from sterling benefited the safe-haven Japanese yen, with the pound down 1.5 percent to 137.34 yen while the US dollar dipped to 114.17.



Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.3 percent at 101.510.



The euro pared initial losses to stand at $1.0611.



The dollar index put in its worst weekly performance in more than two months last week as investors reconsidered the whole "reflation" trade - that Trump's promises of debt-funded fiscal spending and lower taxes would stoke inflation and drive the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster.

