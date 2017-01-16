Naming babies with ‘Chinese characteristics’

Photo: IC

Newborn babies bring joy, of course,but also troubles regarding how to name them.Names matter and that is why Chinese parents go to great lengths to devise auspicious and fitting names for their children."It is better to teach your children a craft than to give them a thousand pieces of gold; it is better to give them a good name than to teach them a craft," said an advertisement for 99qumingzi.com, a popular website that provides naming services for new parents.Decades ago, Chinese parents cared less about names."Probably because their parents did not go to school, some used 'dog' or 'bitch' for given names," said Hu Weining, head of household registration in Honggutan New District in Nanchang, capital of East China's Jiangxi Province. Her team, part of the city police, deals with registration documents for new babies, and she has worked there for 20 years.She said that better-educated parents have started to care about names in the last two decades and even pay for names for their children.According to Chinese custom, names that have been used by elder people in the family cannot be used for babies. Young parent do not like their children to share their names with others."Uniqueness is the new standard. Many people use complex Chinese characters to differentiate their child from others," Hu said.On January 1, 2016, China relaxed its one-child policy to allow all married couples to have two children. In the last year, millions of babies were born, and how to name them has become a sweet headache."It can't be tacky, or strange. It should sound nice, but first and foremost it must be different from others," said Wang Chunhua, a 30-year-old mother with a 7-year-old girl who gave birth to a boy in November 2016.Wang spent weeks going through Chinese dictionaries, looking for a proper name for her son. Finally, she named him Yuxuan [meaning an imposing appearance], which has a nice meaning, and is not common where she lives.However, according to a December report, which was based on data about 5.4 million babies born in 2015 and conducted by Qimingtong, a naming service company, Yuxuan was the fourth most common name for newborn boys that year."Names reflect the change in the nation's culture," Hu said.Thirty years ago, babies were given names like Wei (greatness), Aiguo (patriotism) or Xiuli (gently beautiful), now Chenxi (sun rays) and Haoran (righteousness) are more popular.In 2015, 4,034 new babies were born in Honggutan, where Hu works. From January to November 2016, there were 4,695 newborns, up 16.38 percent year on year.Some police districts in China have developed computer systems for registrants to search whether a name has been used and by how many people.Younger parents are more influenced by pop culture, including romance novels and popular TV series. Zixuan, a name which has roots in the heroines and heroes of TV series, is remarkably overused. It comes in many different Chinese characters."My boy Zixuan was admitted to the hospital, and there happened to be four Zixuans in the same ward," a mother said.With the second-child boom, business has been good for naming services companies. Duan Lingang, 58, a self-professed name expert based in Jiangxi, founded his business five years ago.Duan improved his proficiency after learning from a master in the 'I-ching,' or 'Book of Changes,' in Beijing. He charges 600 yuan ($92) for a name.Duan calculates the baby's five "elements" - metal, wood, water, fire and earth - from the date and time of birth, before giving names accordingly."A baby's name can make up for the element he or she lacks from birth, bringing good fortune," he said.Names matter so much that Chinese parents are not settled with buying only Chinese names but also English names.The website specialname.cn was by British entrepreurs to give Chinese babies English names. The website claims it has given names to 295,379 babies."The English name you give your children will change their future," the website proclaims.