Stocks fall for 5th straight day on diminished economic outlook

China's main indexes fell for the fifth straight session on Monday, led by tech stocks as investors grew gloomy about 2017 prospects following comments by the premier and official estimates suggesting slowing economic growth in big cities.
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was unchanged at 3,319.45 points.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent to 3,103.43 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index plunged 2.95 percent to 9,712.80 points.
The tech-heavy ChiNext, the benchmark tracking listed start-up companies, slumped as much as 6.1 percent during its eighth session of losses to hit a 16-month low, as faster approvals for IPOs increased the supply of equity in the market.
The index closed 3.64 percent lower, within sight of lows plumbed during the market crash in 2015.
A total of 521.99 billion yuan ($75.73 billion) in shares changed hands on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges on Monday.
In remarks reported by the Xinhua News Agency on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said China's economy will face more pressure and problems in 2017, with changes in global politics and challenges to economic rules adding to uncertainty.
Official estimates issued on Friday said that economic growth in some of the largest cities was expected to have slowed in 2016 and would continue to decelerate in 2017.
Li Zheming, an analyst at Datong Securities in Dalian, said market turnover remained subdued despite 2017's firm start, as investors were reluctant to buy risky assets amid concerns about the path of US interest rates this year.