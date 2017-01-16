International film technology forum targets mainland movie industry

The First China International Forum on Film Engineering Technology Industry was held in Beijing on Sunday.



The event was attended by dozen of industry veterans and experts from around the globe. Among them, Liu Xiaochun, a senior engineer at China's August First Film Studio; Andrew Stevens, a US film producer, director and actor; and Hugo Gaggioni, chief technology officer for the Broadcast and Production Systems Division of Sony Electronics, gave keynote speeches.



Although growth of the Chinese mainland film market experienced a tremendous slowdown in 2016, the market is still the world's second largest after North America.



Despite this, however, the mainland's technical prowess when it comes to filmmaking still lags far behind that of Hollywood.



"We hope this forum can help discover a path for the development of film engineering technology in China by establishing a platform for communication between Hollywood technical teams and Chinese teams," Liu told the Xinhua News Agency prior to the forum.



He noted that while China's box office has continued to grow over the years, more attention should be paid to the development of the industry as a whole.





