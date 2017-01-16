China makes great contributions to world security, development: Italian expert

On the occasion of Chinese President Xi Jinping
's visit to Europe to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos
this week, an Italian geopolitical analyst highlighted here China's contributions to global security and development.
In a recent interview with Xinhua, Fabrizio Franciosi said China's sincerity to cooperate with international organizations like the European Union or multilateral financial institutions, for the benefit of everyone, needs no more proof.
Moreover, China's launch of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
) and the Belt and Road Initiative are indicators of the largest developing country's contribution in the fields of mobility and sustainable development, said Franciosi.
He added that it must be recognized that China, many years ago, had adopted initiatives and solutions to grant acceptable loans to neighboring Asian economies.
In the last decades, the analyst noted, Beijing has joined operations conducted by the United Nations or other mechanisms authorized by the U.N. Security Council, fulfilling peacekeeping missions, bringing relief to people hit by natural disasters or patrolling sea zones off eastern African coast against piracy.
In the view of the Italian expert, China is ready to do its homework, that is to say, to bring and offer in the appropriate fora suitable solutions for a smooth and fair economic development, reducing imbalances and inequalities. At the same time, China will continue to have a close cooperation with the world's key players in such sectors as regional security and financial sustainability.
The AIIB, a China-initiated multilateral bank, has allocated loans totaling 1.73 billion US dollars in nine infrastructure projects across seven countries since it started operation in January 2016.
The Belt and Road Initiative -- the initiative on the construction of the Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road -- was put forward by China in 2013. Connecting some 60 countries, the initiative has been aligned with many national and regional development strategies, bringing forth more and more cooperative projects, including railways, roads and ports.