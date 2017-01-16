Thailand, Russia to boost cooperation in defense industry development

Thailand and Russia on Monday discussed boosting arms deals and cooperation in defense industry development, as the Russian envoy met with Thai chief of the Defense Forces Gen. Surapong Suwana-adth.



Russian Ambassador to Thailand Kirill Barsky and the Thai defense chief discussed matters of common interests, including defense industry which could possibly be jointly developed in Thailand for use by the Thai armed forces, said an official attached to the Thai defense headquarters.



Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister, also Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan visited Moscow last year to strengthen bilateral ties and strengthen arms deals and joint defense industry development, among other issues.



During his visit, Prayut placed a purchase order for 10 Mil Mi-17 transport helicopters from Russia for a combined price of 86 million US dollars. The Russian helicopters will be deployed in addition to the army's fleet of US-built CH-47 Chinook utility helicopters.



In another development, Thai air force chief ACM Jom Rungsawang described his JAS 39C Gripen jet fighters as "highly maneuverable and cost-effective".



The air force bought a dozen JAS 39 Gripen fighters for a combined cost of about 11.7 billion US dollars and might probably buy four more in the future.

