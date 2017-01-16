End to the ‘Trump rally’ could shock markets

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







The "Trump rally" has been astonishing in so many respects. Shocks, by definition, always move financial markets. This case is no exception. A nearly 10 percent surge in US equity prices along with a sharp back-up in long-term interest rates captures the essence of the so-called post-election reflation trade. The dollar's strength has been the icing on the cake.



Needless to say, these sharp adjustments in markets have been catalyzed by a President-elect who has redefined the concept of the "bully pulpit." With the salesman hard at work attempting to convert doubt into euphoria, market participants and businesspeople are gushing with the emotive "evidence" of animal spirits. Even notable academics, such as my Yale colleague and Nobel laureate Robert Shiller (a Democrat, to boot) have opined that "Trump does magic."



That metaphor - and the sleight of hand it implies - may well be apt, as the candidate shifts to governing and the markets grapple with accountability and reality checks. At this point it is safe to say that asset prices are discounting a pro-growth resurgence in job creation and corporate profits. The challenge for the 45th US president will be to deliver an outcome that is consistent with those expectations.



Three key risks will make or break the Trump rally. The first is the so-called revenue neutrality of fiscal initiatives - or the outlook for the budget deficit. For a US economy with a decidedly thin domestic saving cushion this is a big deal. Increasing the budget deficit spells widening current account and trade deficits - developments that could put pressure on the terms of America's external borrowing. That could intensify recent upward pressures on interest rates. It could also lead to a fall in the dollar - reversing the recent strengthening of the US currency. That could lead to an increase in inflationary pressures that might require even more aggressive Fed tightening - setting in motion a financial market dynamic that converts the current virtuous circle into a vicious one.



Second, there is the question of growth traction - whether the seemingly chronic sluggishness of the US economy will vanish into thin air as animal spirits offset daunting structural headwinds. The narrative of Trumponomics is that the catalyst will come from a resurgence of business activity. The President-elect's focus on making this happen one company at a time is testament to the priority that the new administration is placing on such an approach. The corollary, of course, is consistent with adage of what's "good for business, is good for America."



It's a great story but at odds with an alternative narrative that might prove even more powerful in shaping the outcome of the traction debate. Yes, business capital spending has been a glaring weak spot in the current recovery. But there is a distinct possibility that this development is less an outgrowth of uncompetitive taxes and regulatory strangulation and more a function of an unprecedented shortfall of consumer demand.



Since the first quarter of 2008, inflation-adjusted personal consumption expenditures has expanded at just a 1.6 percent average annual rate, in fact, the weakest 35 quarters of real consumption growth in modern post-World War II history. In other words, the focus of Trumponomics could ring surprisingly hollow without addressing the consumer demand problem. This may well pose a formidable challenge to the growth underpinnings of the make-America-great trade.



Third, there is the very real risk of a trade war with China. Candidate Trump was vocal in his China bashing. As President-elect he has upped the ante. At the same time, he has assembled a team of strident anti-China advisors.



The hope is that the Trump administration's anti-China bark is worse than its bite - that its opening gambit is a prelude to more constructive deal-focused engagement on matters like a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The risk is that this hopeful conclusion is wrong. If that were the case, and if it were to occur in the context of the widening current account and trade deficits noted above, financial markets could put even more pressure on US interest rates and the dollar.



In the more than ten weeks since the US presidential election, financial markets have made a powerful bet predicated on a swift and effective implementation of a pro-growth policy and regulatory shift implied by Trumponomics. With the Republicans holding majorities in both houses of the US Congress, ever-myopic investors have been quick to embrace the constructive outcome that might be forthcoming. Yet it's rarely that easy.



Most new presidents enjoy "honeymoons" in the early phase of their first terms. For Donald Trump, the honeymoon might have come as President-elect. America's economic problems haven't vanished into thin air. As the new president now takes office and the dust settles after a most tumultuous post-election transition, overly optimistic financial markets could be set up for a very rude awakening.



The author is a faculty member at Yale University and former Chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia. He is also the author of Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China (2014). bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn