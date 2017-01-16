Senior Chinese legislator calls for peace, security at Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum

A senior Chinese legislator on Monday called on countries in the Asia-Pacific to safeguard peace and security in the region at the 25th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) held in Fiji. Arken Imirbaki
, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC), said China is a staunch defender of peace in the Asia-Pacific as well as a steadfast promoter of the region's open economy.
The Belt and Road Initiative, which reflects China's implementation of the idea of openness, mutual benefit, inclusiveness and common prosperity, has made a range of spearhead achievements, Arken Imirbaki said while delivering his speech at the forum.
With the principle of collective discussion, collective contribution and sharing, China will keep promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.
China welcomes countries and international organizations in the region to join in the initiative to inject great momentum in developing the region's economy and improving people's livelihood, he said.
On the sidelines of the forum, Arken Imirbaki met with Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Parliament Speaker Jiko Luveni separately, exchanging views on bilateral ties, legislature exchanges as well as international and regional issues of common concern.
The 25th APPF, which carries the theme of parliamentary partnerships for peace and security and lasts five days, is attended by delegations from over 20 countries from the Asia-Pacific region.