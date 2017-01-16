Photo display of mayors reveals surprise find

A new display featuring photos of former mayors from the US state of Ohio's fourth-largest city turned up a discovery: A photo thought to be of Toledo's first mayor is a photo of his son.



The mistake was discovered several years ago by families of the first mayor and local historians.



They found that a photo believed to be John Berdan who was elected the first mayor in 1837 is actually of his son who also was named John Berdan, The Blade reported.



"I don't know who made the original mistake," said Donna Christian, a librarian in the local history and genealogy department at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.



She started researching the photograph a few years ago after a library patron asked about it.



The error became known one week ago after a display of photos featuring former mayors in the city's government building.



The wrong photo was first part of the display but replaced with an avatar a few days later.



AP

