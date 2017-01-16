Dogs dress up for St Anthony blessing

Wearing his Sunday best and arriving in a pram, Chispi was one of dozens of dogs blessed by a priest in Madrid on Sunday to celebrate the patron saint of pets.



"In the name of the father, the son and the holy spirit, I bless you. Amen," said father Angel as he sprinkled a few drops of holy water on Chispi's head.



The 10-year-old shih tzu was wearing a special red coat for the occasion.



"We hope this will allow him to live another year longer," said Chispi's owner, 56-year-old Maria Luz Gomes, who comes every year to the festival all the way from Cantabria in the north of Spain.



"Saint Antony loved and blessed animals. He said they were God's creatures and that is why we bless pets here," father Joaquim told AFP at the St Anthony church in Chueca, a Madrid neighborhood popular with the gay community.



Saint Anthony, whose actual feast is on January 17, was a Christian monk born in Egypt in the third century. He is the patron saint of animals.



