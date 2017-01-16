Protected wild animals continue to be sold in China

Animals under national protection have been sold in some parts of China, with experts warning that wildlife hunting will rise as Spring Festival nears.



A netizen codenamed Ah Ming said that he had seen protected animals, such as leopard cats and red muntjacs being sold in a market in Qianling township, Central China's Hunan Province.



"They [sellers] hung these animals in public and claimed that the animals were wildlife, not domesticated."



Hunan's animal protection authorities told the Global Times on Monday that they have ordered the local agency to investigate the case after being flooded by reports from the public.



These are animals with high economic and scientific research value, said Hu Chunmei, secretary of the Endangered Species Fund of the China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation.



Zhu Yanlin, chief of the forestry public security bureau of Central China's Henan Province, said that hunting more than 20 of these State-protected animals could be considered a criminal offense, Henan Daily reported in June 2016.



Hu added that volunteers in East China's Anhui and East China's Fujian provinces also found the selling of wildlife.



Wildlife sales are more prevalent during the Spring Festival holidays, said Sun Quanhui, a senior science adviser at the international NGO World Animal Protection, adding that many restaurants need wildlife as delicacies, and some people use wildlife as gifts.