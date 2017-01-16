Senior official visits scientists ahead of Spring Festival

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Liu Yunshan
Monday visited Chinese mathematician Wu Wenjun and missile and rocket expert Wang Yong
zhi ahead of China's Lunar New Year.
On behalf of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping
and the CPC Central Committee, Liu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, extended Lunar New Year's greetings to them as well as to all scientific and technological workers.
He called on the country's scientific and technological workers to carry on independent innovation with greater commitment.
He also pledged reforms in the system regarding the development of the talent pool and a more favorable environment for innovations and creative work.
Both Wu and Wang are among China's most-respected scientists who have received the country's top scientific and technological award.
While visiting Wu's home, Liu asked Wu about his health and expressed respect for his contributions in the mechanization of mathematics. He also called on all scientific and technological workers to carry forward the patriotic spirit of the older generation of scientists.
Wu suggested the government develop research in mathematics with greater confidence and enhance support for fundamental research and original innovations.
When visiting Wang, Liu said the Party and the people will never forget the contributions of generations of aerospace researchers.
Wang gave some suggestions on China's innovations in defense technologies and the fostering of young professionals.
Both Wu and Wang expressed thanks for the care shown by Xi and the CPC Central Committee and praised the new achievements the Party and the country have made in recent years. They pledged to make further contributions to the country's scientific and technological progress.