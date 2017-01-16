Li Junfeng Receives Zayed Future Energy Prize Lifetime Achievement Award

Li Junfeng, Director General of China's National Center of Climate Change Strategy Research - National Development and Reform Commission
, was today awarded the 2017 Lifetime Achievement award of the Zayed Future Energy Prize. Mr. Li was recognised for his relentless determination in driving China's transition to a global leader in the adoption and proliferation of renewable energy.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minster of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Deputy Crown Prince, Second Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia presented the Zayed Future Energy Prize to Mr. Li during the Zayed Future Energy Prize awards ceremony, during the opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2017.
Mr. Li was instrumental in drafting and structuring China's Renewable Energy Law, which was passed in 2005 and spearheaded the country's spectacular boom in electricity generation from renewable sources. He has been a lifelong advocate of environmental sustainability and has played a critical role in China's support of the Paris Climate Agreement. Mr. Li is regarded as an independent voice on energy policy issues, repeatedly calling for China to reduce its reliance on coal and to strengthen its renewable power targets.
His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Director General of the Zayed Future Energy Prize, said: "Our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's relentless determination to achieve a more sustainable future is a driver for our continued progress. Throughout his lifetime, Mr. Li has shown an unwavering drive for positive impact and is a true reflection of the prize."
His Excellency added: "For three decades, Li has been at the forefront of China's transition towards a clean energy, low carbon future. His vision and foresight to advocate for renewable energy during China's rapid economic growth was unprecedented. Today, he is helping to forge a path for the world's most populous nation to also be a global leader in the adoption of renewable energy and sustainability."
Mr. Li has held a number of important external roles, serving on the boards of the Global Wind Energy Council and the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century (REN21). In this capacity, his expertise in structuring renewable energy project development for the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) led to the development of the first Clean Development Mechanism project in China.
Accepting the award, Mr. Li said: "Like Sheikh Zayed, it was my experiences as a young man and observing the impact we can have on our world that spurred me to dedicate my life to energy sustainability. Developing energy that is both safe and sustainable is critical to the prosperity of a nation and is something that the UAE's founding father was a leading advocate for. It is also what drives the Chinese government's economic, social and environmental development. To this end, I am extremely proud to have played my part."
Mr. Li continued: "I am honoured to receive this prestigious award. More than ever, we need to unlock the potential across all sectors of society - the Zayed Future Energy Prize is a true pioneer in this regard. The prize empowers and drives momentum for visionaries in renewable energy and sustainability, and I am honoured to join such an illustrious community."