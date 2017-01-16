Kia venture faces protest as dealers’ losses mount

A Kia car is displayed at a car expo in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province in March 2016. Photo: CFP

Representatives of car dealers for Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motor Co (DYK) have been on strike since January 1, refusing to pick up cars from DYK plants unless the company alters practices that dealers claim are causing them losses.The dealers said that they are also declining to accept any penalties from DYK, and they said they reserve the right to take legal action.Founded in 2002, DYK is a carmaker based in Yancheng, East China's Jiangsu Province, and a joint venture among Dongfeng Motor Corp, Kia Motors and State-owned Yueda. The three companies hold stakes of 25 percent, 50 percent and 25 percent, respectively.The venture produces Kia Optima, Kia Carnival, and Kia Cerato for sale in China."People from about 200 Chinese dealerships gathered today in Liyang, East China's Jiangsu Province, to file a complaint against company malpractices in its management of relationships with dealerships," Chen Keyun, a dealership owner and elected representative, told the Global Times Monday.The practices cited in complaints include mandatory pick-up targets for dealerships, "twisted" evaluation and incentive systems, and sales of models by out-of-the-region entities, according to a document seen by the Global Times.The dealers are also seeking compensation of 2,000 yuan ($290) for each vehicle they sold in 2015 and 2016 to make up their losses."Car dealerships who are in favor from DYK can get cars at lower rates than us. And in March last year, we began to find that models we offer can be purchased at lower prices at some illegal venues. This is a violation of the turf principle in managing dealerships," Chen said.He also noted that the price gap per vehicle could range from 20,000 yuan to 40,000 yuan."We have been complaining through our channels, but the company turned a deaf ear to us, so now we're going public," Chen said."These practices have caused us to lose money. More than 130 dealers have shut up shop since 2014, and anther 130 are on the verge of collapse. So we united to defend our rights," said Chen.The DYK couldn't be reached as of press time.Kia is South Korea's second-largest automaker and is affiliated with Hyundai Motor Co, the country's largest carmaker.As of December 31, 2015, the Hyundai Motor Co owned a 33.88 percent stake in Kia Motors. Kia Motors has partial ownership stakes in 22 different Hyundai companies.Zhang Zhiyong, founder of Wenfeng Auto, a mobile app, told the Global Times on Monday that automakers and car dealerships have deep economic ties and they share business risks."But if the protests are as large as the organizers are claiming, it means that the pressure has become too much for many car dealers. In general, it reflects the shrinking market share of cars made by South Korean brands, which are losing ground to rising Chinese brands." Zhang said.Car dealerships with weakened confidence will naturally seek to renegotiate their deals with automakers."Our sales last year grew only 5 percent, compared with an annual growth rate of 10 to 20 percent seen by other brands," Chen said.Kia sold 650,000 vehicles in 2016 in China, up 5.5 percent compared with the previous year, according to media reports.