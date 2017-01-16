Luxottica, Essilor in $48b merger deal to create eyewear giant

Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor confirmed on Monday plans to agree on a merger worth some 46 billion euros ($48.83 billion) to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear market.



The companies said in a joint statement that the deal would entail Delfin (the holding company of Luxottica's founder Leonardo Del Vecchio) contributing its shares in Luxottica to Essilor based on an exchange ratio of 0.461 Essilor share for 1 Luxottica share.



The new entity will have combined revenue of more than 15 billion euros and major cost-savings will result from the transaction.



"The marriage between two key companies in their sectors will bring great benefits to the market, for employees and mainly for all our consumers," Leonardo Del Vecchio, chairman of Delfin and executive chairman of Luxottica Group, said in a statement.



The fast-growing eyewear market was valued at around $100 billion in 2015, according to US-based market consulting company Grand View Research.



It is expected to keep expanding at a healthy pace because of an aging population and increasing awareness about eye care and vision problems, with Latin America and Asia seen as key markets for growth.



The Financial Times reported that Del Vecchio will become executive chairman of the merged group and Essilor's chairman and chief executive, Hubert Sagnieres, 60, will become executive vice-chairman.



Reuters

