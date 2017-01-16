Samsung Electronics probe finds battery was main cause of Note 7 fires: report

A Samsung Electronics Co investigation into what caused some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire has concluded that the battery was the main reason, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.



The world's biggest smartphone maker is seeking to put behind it one of the biggest product safety failures in technology history as it prepares to launch the Galaxy S8, one of its flagship phones, in the first half of this year.



Investors and analysts said it is critical for Samsung to provide a convincing and detailed explanation about what went wrong with the Note 7 and how it will prevent such problems from recurring.



"They've got to make sure they come clean and they've got to reassure buyers as to why this won't happen again," said Bryan Ma, Singapore-based analyst for researcher IDC.



The results of the investigation will likely be announced on January 23, a day before the company announces detailed fourth-quarter earnings results, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and declined to be identified.



Koh Dong-jin, head of Samsung's mobile business, will likely announce the results as well as new measures the company is taking to prevent similar problems in the future, the person said.



A Samsung spokesman declined to comment.



Samsung initially announced a recall of some 2.5 million Note 7 phones in September and identified the cause of the fire as a manufacturing process problem at one of its suppliers, later identified as affiliate Samsung SDI Co.



Reuters

