New measures to tighten regulation over mobile apps

Starting from Monday, app stores in China were required to register with the country's top cyberspace regulator, a move to curb the spread of malware and illegal information on the mobile front.



Not all app stores in China are well-managed and regulated, so the sector is becoming an untamed frontier with many apps that have been found to "spread illegal information, violate user rights or contain security risks," the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a notice published on its website on Friday.



The registration intends to help identify who takes responsibility when an app is found to engage in illegal practices, but it has also triggered concerns that the move may cause new challenges to app stores in China.



LeEco, a Chinese technology group, said it had felt no impact.



"We support the registration requirement, which we think would not influence the business of our [Android-based] app store," a PR representative with LeEco told the Global Times on Monday.



Most Android app stores in China are controlled by domestic Internet and smartphone companies such as Tencent Holdings, Baidu Inc, Xiaomi Inc and Qihoo 360 Technology Co.



Neither Baidu, nor Qihoo 360, nor Xiaomi was available to comment on this matter when contacted by the Global Times.



Three weeks ago, Apple Inc removed the English- and Chinese-language news app of The New York Times from its China iOS app store, saying that the government told it the app violated regulations, according to media reports.



