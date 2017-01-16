Figuratively Speaking

500: Number of new high-technology enterprises that will be established in East China's Anhui Province in 2017, according to Anhui's provincial government work report on Monday, cnstock.com reported. Anhui also plans to carry out 100 major scientific projects in 2017.



21.9 trillion yuan: Funds outstanding for foreign exchange as of the end of December 2016, down 318 billion yuan compared with the previous month, statistics from the central bank showed on Monday. China's funds outstanding for foreign exchange have slumped for 14 months in a row.



1.8 trillion yuan: Planned investment in 8,000 major projects in sectors such as transportation and energy by the Henan provincial government in 2017, stcn.com reported on Monday. Henan also plans to cut 20 million tons of coal capacity during the year.

