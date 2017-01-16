More US deals for sovereign wealth fund

China Investment Corp (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the US due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.CIC will boost its investments in private equity and hedge funds as well as making more direct investments in the world's largest economy, Ding Xuedong said at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.Ding, who is also the chairman of investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC), added that CIC may invest in US infrastructure projects and the manufacturing industry, which are expected to benefit from the policies of incoming US President Donald Trump