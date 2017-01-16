Cathay Pacific set for cost

Cathay Pacific Airways is expected to announce job and cost cuts and a shift in flights to its short-haul arm when it unveils the results of a key review this week.

The 71-year-old Hong Kong airline is under pressure to combat aggressive State-supported carriers from the Chinese mainland, and to position itself against an "open skies" deal signed last month between China and Australia.

Cathay scrapped its second-half profit forecast in October and announced a review of its business.

The December edition of Cathay's staff magazine, seen by Reuters, reported Chief Executive Ivan Chu would unveil the results on January 18.

Cathay declined to comment on the details of its review.

"The new management direction has to look past market share gains," said Will Horton, a Hong Kong-based analyst for aviation consultancy CAPA.

"That hasn't been profitable and will become more competitive. It is well past time to get serious on



costs."

Some analysts have said Cathay will report its first full-year loss since 2010.

The rapid growth of Chinese rivals such as China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines has put pressure on ticket prices at a time when Cathay's costs have risen because of the strength of the Hong Kong dollar against the yuan.

Lower-cost hometown rival Hong Kong Airlines is also expanding rapidly to destinations served by Cathay.

Reuters