Central China's Hubei Province is stepping up efforts to advance China's supply-side reform with plans to close all of its coal producers within two years, the Xinhua News Agency reported Monday.



In 2016, about 10.11 million tons of excess capacity in the coal industry in Hubei was slashed, and 3.38 million tons of overcapacity in the steel sector was reduced over the same period, the Hubei Provincial Development and Reform Commission said, according to Xinhua.