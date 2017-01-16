Senior Chinese official urges united front work to better serve development

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/16 22:58:46





Senior Chinese official Yu Zhengsheng on Monday urged united front departments to better serve the development of society and economy.A member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Yu said officials of CPC united front departments should resolutely safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping as the core.At a nationwide conference on united front work, Yu told officials to implement the CPC Central Committee's policies concerning united front work, and consolidate wisdom and strength for the upcoming 19th National Congress of CPC.Yu, who is also chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, fully endorsed the united front work last year, stressing that the work should support social and economic development, and safeguard social harmony and stability.Yu called on united front work officials to provide businessmen from the non-public sector with confidence in development, and consolidate and develop social stability in Xinjiang and Tibet.Services and management for the ethnic migrant population should be done well, the official said.Yu also called for better platforms to utilize non-Communist figures. Sun Chunlan , head of the Department of the United Front Work of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the conference, saying the Internet could be used to assist united front work through innovative work measures and solutions, and strengthen the guidance of public opinions.