At least 32 killed in Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

A cargo plane owned by ACT airlines crashed near the Manas international airport of Kyrgyzstan on Monday, killing at least 32 people, according to the country's Emergency Ministry.



The Boeing 747 crashed in Dacha-Suu village of Chui oblast, 1.5-2 km away from the runway of the Manas international airport, the country's Emergency Situations Ministry reported.



The plane crashed into a housing area at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT).



The flight was travelling from Hong Kong to Istanbul via Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.



As a result of the crash, several houses were burnt down, and there are many deaths and injuries. "According to preliminary data, about 20 homes (were) destroyed, and the death toll rose to 32 people, including children and crew members," the report said.



Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev declared Jan. 17 a day of mourning in the country.



The Kyrgyz leader expressed condolences to the families of the victims and ordered provision of financial assistance to the families and those injured.



Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbai Zheenbekov ordered the formation of a governmental commission to investigate the cause of the plane crash.



At the scene of the plane crash, First Vice Prime Minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev told journalists that the cause of the plane crash could be a crew error.



He said that a few planes landed safely prior to this accident, which means the weather condition was appropriate for landing.



Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov told local media that one of the "black boxes" has been found.



"Tomorrow, experts from Moscow will arrive and take away it to decrypt it," he said.



At present, the Manas international airport has resumed normal operation.

