Chinese premier stresses renovation of rundown areas in 2017

Premier Li Keqiang
has called for more efforts to expedite the renovation of rundown urban areas and dilapidated houses in 2017, a State Council statement said Monday.
This year, China will start renovating 6 million substandard homes, the same as the target set for 2016, according to Li, who stressed that the work should be initiated as soon as possible.
Renovation of rundown areas will provide low-income urban residents with affordable housing. The country spent 1.48 trillion yuan (around 210 billion US dollars) on rebuilding dilapidated homes last year.
The premier promised more financial support, saying the government would strive to improve the quality and safety of the buildings, and ensure construction of supporting facilities.
Compared with 2016, faster progress must be made in meeting the 2017 target for renovating rundown areas, Chen Zhenggao, minister of housing and urban-rural development, said Monday at a meeting.
"The target should be met in advance, and no delay will be accepted," Chen said.
He also said the renovation efforts should be in line with city planning and meet the requirements of environmental recovery and city repairing projects.
Chen added that all bank loans for the renovation were repaid on time in 2016.