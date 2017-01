Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gets up from the pitch during their La Liga match against Sevilla in Seville, Spain on Sunday. Ronaldo scored the opener, but Sevilla pulled even thanks to a Sergio Ramos own goal five minutes from time, and Real's remarkable 40-game unbeaten run stretching back to April ended in dramatic fashion when Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 win. Photo: IC