Trump suggests Russia sanctions could end

US President-elect Donald Trump
will propose offering to end sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Moscow, he told The Times of London.
Criticizing previous US foreign policy in an interview published on Monday, he described the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 as possibly the gravest error in the history of the US and akin to "throwing rocks into a beehive."
But Trump, who will be inaugurated on Friday as the 45th US president, raised the prospect of the first big nuclear arms control agreement with Moscow since the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty signed by President Barack Obama in 2010.
"They have sanctions on Russia - let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia," the Republican president-elect was quoted as saying by The Times.
"For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it. But Russia's hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit."
The US and Russia are by far the world's biggest nuclear powers.
The US has 1,367 nuclear warheads on deployed strategic missiles and bombers, and Russia has 1,796 such deployed warheads, according to the latest published assessment by the US State Department.
Under the 2010 New START treaty, Russia and the US agreed to limit the number of long-range, strategic nuclear weapons they can deploy.
Trump has said he will seek to improve relations with Moscow despite criticism that he is too eager to make an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US and other Western powers imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 over its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine and its support for pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Asked whether he would trust German Chancellor Angela Merkel or Putin more, Trump said: "Well, I start off trusting both -but let's see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all."
His relations with Moscow have faced renewed scrutiny after an unsubstantiated report that Russia had collected compromising information about Trump.
The report concluded Russia tried to sway the outcome of the November 8 election in Trump's favor by hacking and other means. It did not make an assessment on whether Russia's attempts affected the election's outcome.
Trump accused US intelligence agencies of leaking the information from the unverified dossier, which he called "fake news" and "phony stuff." Intelligence leaders denied the charge and Moscow has dismissed the accusations against it.