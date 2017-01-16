SK to convene meeting of key ambassadors over security

South Korea will convene a meeting of key ambassadors this week to discuss security challenges facing the country, its foreign ministry said Sunday.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, Seoul's Ambassador to the US Ahn Ho-young, Kim Jang-soo, its top envoy to China, and mission chiefs to Japan, Russia and the United Nations will be at the meetings with other policy-makers.
It said Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, as well as senior officials, will be on hand to hold talks on outstanding issues, such as North Korea's threat to fire off an intercontinental ballistic missile and the diplomatic row over the planned deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system.
Seoul and Tokyo have also been at odds over the erecting of another "comfort women" statue in front of Japan's Consulate General in Busan.
Tokyo has recalled its ambassador to Seoul and protested that the latest move violates an agreement reached in late 2015.
South Korea, like other countries, is trying to gauge the policy direction of the incoming Donald Trump
administration that will take office this week, which is likely to spur considerable changes on the diplomatic and trade front.