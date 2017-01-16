Payet’s disappearing act shows disgraceful lack of professionalism

London clubs West Ham and Chelsea both obliterated rivals on the weekend by the same 3-0 scoreline, but they also shared another similarity. They both had star players who were excluded from Saturday's games due to a desire to force a move elsewhere.
Dimitri Payet, who enjoyed a breakout season for West Ham in 2015-16, demanded a move to Marseille while Chelsea striker Diego Costa missed the game amid rumors of a massive offer from China. While the lure of playing for megabucks in China is becoming a major issue for the Premier League, the main topic here is the problem of players deciding to stop playing for their clubs and demand moves just like that.
For Payet, the situation is especially galling because this was a player whose remarkable debut Premiership season for his club gained him a contract extension in February 2016 on 125,000 pounds ($152,290) a week as West Ham's most expensive player. While Payet has told his manager Slaven Bilic that part of the reason he wants to leave is that his family are unhappy in London, it is not hard to figure out other reasons. West Ham were tipped to be a top-six contender but, instead, have faltered badly this season and were near the relegation places recently. For Payet, who starred for France as they reached the final of Euro 2016
and was linked to clubs like Arsenal in the summer, being in a relegation dogfight is probably not something he might fancy.
While Costa at least was dropped by his manager supposedly due to fitness issues amid rumors of a China mega-offer, Payet decided to skip training on his own. It is normal for players to want to move, especially if they are disgruntled or sense an opportunity at a bigger club. But when a player refuses to train, that is crossing the line. As someone under contract, who is his club's undisputed star, and being paid what would exceed a year's salary for many people for just one week's work, it is hard to feel any sympathy for Payet.
Contrast this with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez who is himself in the midst of a contract situation. When his number came up in the 78th minute of Arsenal's 4-0 win over Swansea, Sanchez trudged off reluctantly and sat on the bench with a coat over his head for some time. It is natural that he should be substituted in such a situation to avoid injury or exhaustion, but Sanchez still could not hide his annoyance. Sanchez, it must be remembered, is said to still be mulling over whether to sign an extension to his contract, which expires in 18 months. This has caused speculation that he may be reluctant to continue at Arsenal due to recent futile league title campaigns.
It is obvious how much it means to one player to play for his club while another player has made a mockery of his.The author is a Hong Kong-based freelance writer. hcpyip@gmail.com