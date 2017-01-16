Wehrlein joins Sauber

Swiss-based Sauber announced Monday that German Pascal Wehrlein will complete the team's driver lineup for the 2017 Formula One world championship.



Wehrlein, 22, who will be teamed up alongside fellow driver Marcus Ericsson, raced in Formula One last season for Manor. Finishing 16th in his first Grand Prix in Australia, he scored his first points in Austria with a 10th-placed finish and went on to complete the season in 19th position overall.



He and Williams driver Valtteri Bottas were the leading contenders to replace Germany's world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired in December, at Mercedes.

