Green Bay stun Cowboys

Mason Crosby kicked a last-gasp field goal as the Green Bay Packers downed the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in a thrilling NFL playoff battle on Sunday.



Crosby held his nerve superbly to kick the winning three-pointer from 51 yards (46.6 meters) with just three seconds left on the clock.



Green Bay will now play the Atlanta Falcons one week later in the National Football Conference Championship game for a place in the February 5 Super Bowl in Houston.



Elsewhere on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers won their ninth straight game with an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to book a spot in the AFC Conference game against the New England Patriots.





