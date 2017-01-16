First date with Australia’s Destanee won’t be the last

Teenage sensation Destanee Aiava, inspired by tips from Serena Williams, promised her historic Australian Open appearance won't be her last ­despite crashing out in the first round on Monday.



Sixteen-year-old Aiava became the first player born this millennium to contest a Grand Slam tournament, and showed she could be a force in the future in her 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) defeat to Germany's Mona Barthel.



The young Australian showed plenty of power and confident shot-making, and she ran Barthel close in the second set before succumbing in 92 minutes.



"This isn't the first and the last time I'm going to be here. There's plenty more to come," she said afterward.



"Nothing really surprised me. I think I learned how to be more composed out there, and I didn't rush as much."



Aiava, coached by her non-tennis playing mother Rosie, practiced with Williams before the tournament and she said the American great had passed on some memorable advice.



"She told me to dream big and you'll achieve big. Yeah, she's quite a nice person. It was a really good experience to get to hit with her," Aiava said.



Aiava played down the achievement of playing her first Grand Slam match, which also brought her biggest payday yet of A$50,000 ($37,400) as a first-round loser.



"I don't like to focus on that or gloat. Just taking it one tournament at a time and not having a lot of celebration, because it's only a small thing," she said.





