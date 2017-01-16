Turkey takes key step to expanding Erdogan powers

Turkey was a key step closer on Monday to dramatically expanding the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after parliament approved, on first reading, a bill critics fear will lead to one-man rule.



The parliament backed the two final sections of the 18-article new constitution late Sunday after a marathon week of debating that began on January 9 and included sessions that often lasted late into the night.



The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) mustered the necessary 330 or more votes - a three-fifths majority - needed to adopt the constitutional change and send it to a referendum for final approval.



The constitution plan will now go to a second reading in the Ankara parliament expected to start on Wednesday where the 18 articles will again be debated one by one.



Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus wrote on Twitter that with the changes "God willing, Turkey will reach a more efficient governance model."



He later told A-Haber television in an interview that it was possible the referendum would take place as soon as the start of April.



The debates have been fractious and last week saw some of the worst fighting in years in the parliament with punches thrown, deputies bloodied and one lawmaker even claiming to have been bitten in the leg.



The proposed changes, which would create an executive presidency for the first time in modern Turkey, are controversial and far-reaching.



The president would have the power to appoint and fire ministers, while the post of prime minister will be abolished for the first time in Turkey's history. Instead, there would be a vice president, or possibly several.



With Turkey already under a state of emergency for almost six months following the July 15 failed coup, the proposed changes would also widen the scope of conditions in which the president can declare an emergency.





