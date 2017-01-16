Kyrgyzstan blames pilot for Turkish plane hitting village

A cargo plane attempting to land in thick fog crashed Monday into a village near Kyrgyzstan's main airport and killed at least 37 people, with authorities blaming "pilot error."



A massive section of the aircraft's tail billowed smoke as rescuers searched for victims among the wreckage in the village of Dacha-Suu, home to the majority of the dead.



"According to preliminary information, the plane crashed due to a pilot error," deputy prime minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev said at a briefing broadcast on state television.



A minimum of 37 people, including the plane's four pilots, were killed in the crash and the toll may rise, said a spokesman for the country's emergency services, Muhammed Svarov.



The plane was attempting a landing at the Manas airport in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek in thick fog.



Crushed cars, shattered homes and huge chunks of burnt debris littered the village, which was hit by the plane at around 7:30 am , as many residents were still at home in bed.





