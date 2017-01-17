Five killed in nightclub shooting in Mexico's Caribbean resort

At least five people were killed and another 15 injured early Monday after one or more assailants opened fire on a nightclub in Mexico's famed Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen.



The Blue Parrot nightclub is one of the best-known nightspots in Playa, a popular beach destination located just 45 minutes south of Cancun. The nightclub was filled with revelers celebrating the closing party of electronic dance music festival BPM.



The general attorney's office of Quintana Roo state, home to both resorts, said on Monday the shooting was reported at 2:28 am local time (08:28 GMT).



The victims included a woman and four men, at least two of them were members of the club's security team, the office said in a brief statement posted on its Facebook page.



Those injured were taken to area hospitals, one in serious condition.



Police have arrested four men suspected of taking part in the attack.



Earlier, festival organizer BPM said via Twitter that "it is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub."

