Syria talks in Astana meant to ‘consolidate’ frail cease-fire

Syria peace talks
in the Kazakh capital next week are aimed at consolidating the frail truce in the war-torn country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.
"One of the objectives of the meeting in Astana is first of all to consolidate the cease-fire," Lavrov said of the talks due to begin on January 23.
Lavrov said the talks would also serve as an opportunity to involve rebel field commanders in "the political process" to end bloodshed.
"Those who wish to join must have the possibility to do so."
Organized by rebel backer Turkey and regime allies Russia and Iran, the Astana meeting is the latest bid to put an end to the brutal conflict raging since March 2011.
US President-elect Donald Trump
's transition team has been invited but has not yet officially responded.
Lavrov said Tuesday it was "right to invite representatives of the UN and the new US administration" but did not say whether the incoming Trump administration had confirmed its attendance.
A source in the Russian foreign ministry told AFP the talks would not involve the foreign ministers of participating countries and could last a few days, but did not give further details.
Syrian rebel groups, including the powerful Jaish al-Islam (Army of Islam), said Monday they would attend.
The High Negotiations Committee, the main Syrian opposition umbrella group, has also expressed its support for the talks.