Companies strive to meet goals for climate change

Chinese companies are stepping up efforts to fulfill the government's commitments on climate change, an industry representative said on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held in Davos, Switzerland.



The Chinese government is committed to the Paris climate change agreement and low-carbon strategies, green development and energy conservation are fundamental parts of its policy platform, Qiao Baoping, CEO of China Guodian Corp, said during a panel discussion about the future of energy.



"Transforming China's energy and business models is a new task," he said, noting that thermal power still accounts for a large part of the energy mix, although it's going down every year.



In 2010, total coal consumption was forecast to account 58.2 percent of the total energy mix as of 2020. As one of the major five power producers in the country, Guodian has restricted thermal power investment, and it has suspended 10 projects with total output of 11,800 megawatts of electricity, according to a post on its website on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the company heavily invested in wind power in 2016, with total output of 3,000 megawatts of electricity put on operation, which was ranked as the largest amount worldwide.



As CEO of a State-owned power producer, Qiao urged more cooperation between Chinese companies and their foreign counterparts in the energy sector, as well as technological breakthroughs in renewable sectors like solar and wind power.



"To replace coal consumption with renewable energy is not only a key part of energy restructuring. It's also a way to tackle toxic smog, which is fully supported by the public," Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



However, there are some issues about clean energy in China, Lin noted. "Too many wind turbines and solar panels are concentrated in western regions of the country, but about 10 percent to 20 percent of them have been not put into use due to an oversupply," he said.



To reduce the coal consumption to below 58 percent while increasing non-fossil energy and natural gas consumption to 15 percent and 10 percent, respectively, is also one of the goals for the current five-year plan, according to the official guidelines for energy consumption of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) published by the National Energy Administration on Tuesday.



"The major obstacle in developing clean energy in China is the cost. The guidelines set mid-term goals, but it all depends on the cost to see if we can achieve it," Li Li, an industry expert at Shanghai-based consulting firm ICIS China, told the Global Times on Tuesday.