Top German court refuses to outlaw far-right NPD party

Germany's Constitutional Court on Tuesday said the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) resembled Adolf Hitler's Nazi party, but ruled against banning it because it presented no threat to democracy.



Germany's intelligence agency described the NPD as racist and anti-Semitic and the attempt by the country's 16 federal states to outlaw the party came amid rising support for right-wing groups stoked by popular resentment over the influx of migrants.



While the court said the party's aims violated the constitution, it ruled that there was insufficient evidence it would wield power. Under German law there must be hard proof that a party puts democracy at risk for it to be banned.



"The NPD intends to replace the existing constitutional system with an authoritarian national state that adheres to the idea of an ethnically defined 'people's community'," the court said.



"However, currently there is a lack of specific and weighty indications suggesting that this endeavor will be successful."





