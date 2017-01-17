China-Switzerland close ties help businesses thrive: exec

Editor's note: Close trade ties between China and Switzerland have helped Chinese firms thrive in the Swiss market in recent years, with fewer regulatory restrictions, greater access to both markets and lower tariffs, a Chinese executive told Global Times (GT) reporter Wang Cong in a recent interview before he departed for Switzerland and the World Economic Forum. With trade ties expected to be strengthened after a state visit to Switzerland by Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, bilateral trade and cooperation will also be expanded, Shang Xingjun, CEO of Baoshida International Holding Group, said in the interview. Shandong-based Baoshida is a leading manufacturer of copper and copper alloys used in precision equipment for the power, aviation, automobile, rail and other sectors. In 2013, the company acquired Swiss copper products manufacturer Swissmetal.

GT: What are some pros and cons of operating in the Swiss market?



Shang: Switzerland's manufacturing sector is among the most advanced in the world, "Swiss Made" is in and of itself a reassurance of technology and quality. Long-term political and social stability in Switzerland offers great conditions for sustained development and innovation in manufacturing and environment for investment. Switzerland is at the crossroads of Europe, and it geographically offers access to the whole European market. However, the Swiss market is relatively small and heavily depends on exports. Also, operational costs are high in Switzerland.

GT: How have closer trade ties between China and Switzerland helped the company?



Shang: The good China-Switzerland relationship is helpful for Chinese firm in the Swiss market. In conducting business in Switzerland, there is no major policy and regulatory restrictions, particularly with the signing of the China-Switzerland free trade agreement in 2013. For Baoshida Swissmetal, it has made it convenient for us to expand our business in the Chinese market, and lower tariffs helped our competitiveness.

GT: What is your expectation for the China-Switzerland trade relations?



Shang: We hope that through President Xi's state visit, China and Switzerland will further expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and introduce more pragmatic policy and cooperation agreements to help expand the access for companies.