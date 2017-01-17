China-Singapore Joint Council slated for next month

The Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) - the highest-level dialogue between China and Singapore - will be held next month, the Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said on Tuesday.
The JCBC is the top bilateral mechanism that meets yearly to deepen political ties and economic cooperation between both countries. It is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli
.
The ministry said on its website that its permanent secretary Chee Wee Kiong and China's Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin met on Tuesday, and discussed upcoming bilateral exchanges, including the JCBC and the China-Singapore Forum on Leadership.
Mr Liu was in Singapore for the 10th Bilateral Consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries, which he co-chaired with Mr Chee.
The consultations, started in 1996, are a platform for the two foreign ministries to discuss bilateral cooperation, Asean-China cooperation, and exchange views on key regional and global developments.
Mr Chee and Mr Liu also reviewed the longstanding and multi-faceted cooperation between Singapore and China, the ministry said.