Tensions ‘to hit trade’

China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, said on Tuesday that rising tensions between the US and China will affect trade, although he's confident that his Dalian Wanda Group's investment in the US entertainment industry will not be hampered.
Wang, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos
, Switzerland, said his group has earmarked $5 billion to $10 billion each year for outbound investment, focusing on entertainment and sports.
The property tycoon-turned-entertainment mogul said that the US would be the top priority for investment opportunities.