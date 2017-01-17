Warriors crush Cavs

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Kyle Korver of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday in Oakland, California. Photo: CFP

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-91 on Monday, snapping a four-game losing streak against the reigning NBA champions.In the season's second meeting between the teams that dueled in the past two NBA championship series, the Warriors started fast and never let up.Before adoring fans at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Draymond Green notched his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who led wire-to-wire to improve their league-leading record to 35-6.The Warriors hadn't beaten the Cavaliers since Game 4 of June's finals.Cleveland rallied from 3-1 down in the championship series to deny the Warriors a second straight title, and in the first renewal of the rivalry this season the Cavaliers rallied for a 109-108 victory in Cleveland on Christmas Day."We've been the top two teams in the league. A team that you beat, that beat you ... I see it as a rivalry, and a fun game to play in," Green said.It turned out to be even more fun than Green could have imagined. The Warriors scored 78 points in the first half, building their lead to as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.Klay Thompson scored a game-high 26 points, including five three-pointers.Kevin Durant scored 21 points and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry had 20 points to go with 11 assists.In their 13th win of the season by 20 points or more, Golden State connected on 50.5 percent of their shots from the field and shared 37 assists.James led the Cavs with 20 points but missed 12 of his 18 attempts.He was knocked to the floor by Green on a fast break in the second quarter, with Green whistled for a flagrant foul.It wasn't the first time the two have tangled. Green was suspended for Game 5 of last season's finals because of his tally of technical and flagrant fouls, including one during a Game 4 clash with James."His shoulder hit me in the face," James said of what caused his dramatic fall. "I'm all right. I'm a football player."Kyrie Irving scored 17 points for Cleveland, despite making just six of 19 attempts. Iman Shumpert scored 15 with nine rebounds, but Kevin Love scored just three points with three rebounds in 16 minutes before tightness in his back forced him out of the game for most of the second half.