Chinese Super League thrown into disarray by new rules

When FIFA brings in a new rule, it might take a decade or so to come into effect. In China, that process apparently takes just six weeks.
That's the conclusion to be drawn after two recent changes were made - both of which could be equally significant for Chinese soccer in the future.
Earlier this month, FIFA voted to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48, which would likely increase the number of slots for Asian Football Confederation teams from 4.5 (four automatic qualifiers, plus an additional chance through the intercontinental playoffs) to eight.
A strong case can be made that, instead of being more inclusive, this significantly devalues the World Cup, with an endless string of meaningless games in the group stages, but the implications for China are huge.
Aside from the fact that even with eight slots available, China might very well still struggle to qualify - a wry observation made by many Chinese soccer fans online - it still gives China close to a decade to improve its level to such that it can achieve one of President Xi's three World Cup goals, namely qualifying for the tournament.
Contrast that change, set to take effect for the 2026 World Cup, with a rash decision made over the weekend that will see Chinese Super League (CSL) teams restricted to using just three foreign players in any CSL match, down from five last year. Additionally, each team must now start a Chinese under-23 player in every game.
Although the intention behind the moves - cutting down on extreme spending and promoting domestic talent - is noble, in practice it will be fraught with difficulties.
To issue an edict in the middle of the transfer window, with the season set to kick off at the start of March, massively favors those teams who have yet to fill their five foreign player slots, many of whom will surely now cancel impending signings in the knowledge that the two extra imports are essentially redundant.
Similarly, there are simply not enough decent young Chinese players to go around, meaning that the under-23 rule will create yet another bubble in the value of these youngsters, instead of truly promoting homegrown talent.
The Chinese FA has had a tough enough time in recent months reforming itself to become an independent body, but eleventh-hour rulings like this, which reports say have come from outside the CFA, will do nothing to help the long-term future of Chinese soccer.Mark Dreyer is the editor of China Sports Insider. A former reporter at Sky Sports and Fox Sports, he regularly comments on China's sports industry in global media. dreyermark@gmail.com