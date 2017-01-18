Retrospective diving ban

Players in English soccer found guilty of diving could face retrospective bans from the FA, The Times newspaper reported Tuesday.



In Scotland, players can receive a two-match ban if they are found to have won a significant advantage for their team by tricking the referee by diving or simulation. If the referee or match ­officials did not spot the diving at the time of the incident, offending players can still be punished by video replay and then banned.



The Times reported the FA is set to send a delegation to Scotland to study the rule.



"It is being discussed with the SFA [Scottish Football Association]," an "FA insider" told The Times.

