Star duo to miss worlds

Olympic gold medalists Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway and American Ted Ligety, two of Alpine skiing's biggest names, will miss next month's world championships due to injury.



Svindal, the 2010 Olympic super-G gold medalist and five-time world champion, posted a photograph on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed.



Svindal, 34, tried training runs in Wengen, Switzerland last week before deciding to undergo surgery which revealed that a meniscus was no longer attached to the bone.



Ligety, the reigning Olympic and world giant slalom champion, said on Instagram that he would be going under the knife after suffering severe nerve pain down his left leg.





