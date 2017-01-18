Djokovic, Serena march on

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their men's singles first-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photo: IC

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams launched their Australian Open campaigns in style on Tuesday as Ivo Karlovic smashed a record 75 aces in an unprecedented, 84-game marathon.Djokovic and Williams have both dropped to world No.2 and faced awkward opposition, but they won in straight sets against Fernando Verdasco and Belinda Bencic, respectively.Rafael Nadal also rolled into Round 2 before Karlovic outlasted Horacio Zeballos in an epic that stretched for five hours, 15 minutes and ended 6-7 (6/8), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20.Karlovic beat Thomas ­Johansson's Australian Open record of 51 aces in a match.It was one of the longest matches in the tournament's history in terms of time, although still short of the five hours, 53 minutes played by Djokovic and Nadal in the 2012 men's final.As the drama played out on Court 19, Djokovic gave further evidence of his return to form as he convincingly saw off Verdasco 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.Djokovic fell off the top of the rankings during a sudden slump last year, but he showed signs of a revival by beating new world No.1 Andy Murray in this month's Doha final.He fended off five match points against Verdasco in the Doha semis, and had to fight through a 71-minute second set against the Spanish left-hander for his win on Tuesday.It was Djokovic's 15th straight win at the Australian Open as he seeks his third straight title and his seventh overall, which would break Roy Emerson's record set in the 1960s.In afternoon play, Williams and Nadal made light of hot temperatures and doubts over their own form as they got off to sizzling starts.Williams, back after an injury layoff, demolished the dangerous Bencic 6-4, 6-3, while Nadal was also impressive in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Florian Mayer.Williams has barely played since her shock defeat in the US Open semifinals in September and she made 88 unforced errors in her second-round loss to Madison Brengle at this month's Auckland Classic.But she came through a tight first set against Bencic before dominating the second in what turned out to be an emphatic victory on the center court.Williams, who can break Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 Grand Slam titles if she wins in Melbourne for the ­seventh time, next faces Lucie Safarova, who saved nine match points before beating Yanina Wickmayer.Men's world No.3 Milos ­Raonic enjoyed an uncomplicated start to his campaign when he beat Germany's Dustin Brown 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.Polish third seed ­Agnieszka Radwanska beat Bulgaria's ­Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.After a joyful first day for Chinese female players at the tournament on Monday, when all three advanced to the second round, Tuesday turned out to be a bad day for their compatriots. All four other Chinese ­players in the main draw fell at the first hurdle. Wang Qiang was the only one who lost in three sets, while her three compatriots all bowed out in two.