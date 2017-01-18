Healthy Rafa looks to scale rankings

Rafael Nadal says he is driven to restore his slumping ranking after powering past Germany's Florian Mayer into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.



The longtime world No.1 looked back to his healthy best after an injury-riddled 2016 as he tossed the 49th-ranked ­Mayer 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena.



Nadal will face Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis in the second round.



The 14-time Grand Slam champion is irked to be ranked at No.9 after occupying a total of 141 weeks at No.1 during his storied playing career.



Now the 30-year-old is back to full fitness after recovering from a left wrist injury which dogged him during last year's French Open and forced him to miss Wimbledon and the ATP Finals in a frustrating second half of last season.



Nadal said his current ranking affected his confidence and he was focused on returning to the top rungs.



"Oh, yes, it makes a difference. Is much better be No.1 than No.9," he said. "But I am No.9 today. That is just the real thing.



"I am going to fight to not be worse, and I going to fight to be again better. I feel that if I am playing well and I am healthy, I think I can be much better.



"I am happy with the way I have had the chance to play for a long, long time in this sport. I expect to keep playing for few more years."



Nadal looks well on the way to regaining winning confidence, returning to the Australian Open where he was dumped out in the first round last year by compatriot Fernando Verdasco in a five-set boilover. There was no likelihood of a repeat ambush by Mayer this time.





