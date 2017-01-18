Xi at Davos: key quotes that win over global elites

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/18 1:13:48





Speaking on globalization, trade protectionism, climate change, development and China's economy, the Chinese president stroke a deep chord with business and political leaders at the annual gathering.



Here is a recap of some of the quotes that drew hearty applause from the crowd: 1. GLOBALIZATION



We should strike a balance between efficiency and equity to ensure that different countries, different social strata and different groups of people all share in the benefits of economic globalization. The people of all countries expect nothing less from us, and this is our unshirkable responsibility as leaders of our times. 2. TRADE PROTECTIONISM



Pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room. While wind and rain may be kept outside, that dark room will also block light and air. No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war.



3.CLIMATE CHANGE



The



It is important to protect the environment while pursuing economic and social progress so as to achieve harmony between man and nature and between man and society. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development should be implemented to realize balanced development across the world. 5. CHINA



We are not jealous of others' success; and we will not complain about others who have benefited so much from the great opportunities presented by China's development. We will open our arms to the people of other countries and welcome them aboard the express train of China's development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping grabbed global elites in Davos on Tuesday with an unusually straightforward keynote address on global issues at the World Economic Forum.Speaking on globalization, trade protectionism, climate change, development and China's economy, the Chinese president stroke a deep chord with business and political leaders at the annual gathering.Here is a recap of some of the quotes that drew hearty applause from the crowd: 1. GLOBALIZATIONWe should strike a balance between efficiency and equity to ensure that different countries, different social strata and different groups of people all share in the benefits of economic globalization. The people of all countries expect nothing less from us, and this is our unshirkable responsibility as leaders of our times. 2. TRADE PROTECTIONISMPursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room. While wind and rain may be kept outside, that dark room will also block light and air. No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war.3.CLIMATE CHANGEThe Paris Agreement is a hard-won achievement which is in keeping with the underlying trend of global development. All signatories should stick to it instead of walking away from it as this is a responsibility we must assume for future generations. 4. SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENTIt is important to protect the environment while pursuing economic and social progress so as to achieve harmony between man and nature and between man and society. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development should be implemented to realize balanced development across the world. 5. CHINAWe are not jealous of others' success; and we will not complain about others who have benefited so much from the great opportunities presented by China's development. We will open our arms to the people of other countries and welcome them aboard the express train of China's development.