Small caps slide in mixed day

Chinese mainland stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark index creeping up while small caps sank.



China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index came back from an early loss to rise 0.39 percent to 3,339.37 points.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.14 percent to 3,113.01 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.22 percent lower at 9,804.76 points.



Underscoring a recent shift in investor preferences, the start-up board ChiNext fell again after the previous session's rebound. It gave back 1.18 percent to close at 1,845.79 points.



A total of 316.6 billion yuan ($46.17 billion) in shares changed hands on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges on Wednesday.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst David Cui expected small caps to remain under pressure as interest in "new economy" plays is cooling, while some investors opt to reduce holdings in a relatively expensive sector and send money offshore amid yuan depreciation fears.



Cui also noted that the market "hasn't factored in any significant trade frictions between China and the US."



"My sense is that if the tension starts to ratchet up, stocks will likely get sold off," he noted.



Sectors such as steel, wine, shipping and farm machinery outperformed the markets. Stocks related to e-payments and charging stations declined on the day.



In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index added 1.13 percent to close at 23,098.26 points.



All sectors in the city advanced, led by industrial firms and energy majors.



Moreover, capital flows via the Shanghai and the Shenzhen connect programs have flipped in favor of Hong Kong stocks in recent days, indicating mainland investors are gradually turning bullish over the broader market outlook.





