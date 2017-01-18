Dollar bounces back, but traders stay wary

Source:AFP Published: 2017/1/18 19:53:39

Greenback gets lift after slumping on Trump comments





The greenback plunged on Tuesday following comments from the US president-elect that the currency was too strong and that a weak Chinese yuan was "killing us," fueling concerns of a possible currency war.



The sell-off marked a sharp turnaround for the dollar, which surged after Trump's November election on expectations his big-spending, tax-cutting plans will fan inflation and force a Federal Reserve rate hike.



"Traders recognize that, and when you throw in levels that were overbought - in a US dollar sense - some sort of retracement was on the cards," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at FX and CFD provider AxiTrader.



"Add in Trump's recent rhetoric about the US dollar being too strong - he was talking in context of China in this sense but the message is a broad one - and you get a chance for further US dollar weakness," McKenna said in a note.



Trump's comments came in an interview days before he takes the oath of office on Friday, with market watchers hoping his speech will provide details on his plans for the US economy and his intentions on the global trade front.



In afternoon trade Wednesday, the dollar was up on the yen, euro and pound, but was struggling against higher-yielding units such as South Korea's won, the Australian dollar and Malaysian ringgit.



The pound held up following a volatile week that saw it plunge to a three-decade low against the greenback on worries about the UK's plans for a break from the EU.



However, it bounced sharply Tuesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May set out her plan to leave the customs union and single market in a so-called "hard



"May's announcement that both houses of Parliament will vote on the final Brexit deal is positive for the pound, as the process, at a minimum, should ensure that the most severe outcomes are avoided," according to Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA.



Sterling shot up 3 percent to more than $1.24 following her remarks, having plunged below $1.20 on Monday as news emerged of her plans.



"There is nothing like clarity to turn around a market," McKenna said.

